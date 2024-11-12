IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.73 EPS

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. IAC has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAC. UBS Group raised IAC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

