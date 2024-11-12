Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 7.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $19,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

