Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 95.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

