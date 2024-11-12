Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

HGV opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after buying an additional 698,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after buying an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 63.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 112,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

