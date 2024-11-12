Head-To-Head Comparison: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 4.15% N/A N/A Trip.com Group 28.78% 11.52% 6.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trip.com Group 0 4 8 1 2.77

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Trip.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises $710,000.00 0.00 $80,000.00 N/A N/A Trip.com Group $6.27 billion 6.56 $1.40 billion $2.86 22.32

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

