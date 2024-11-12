HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

AKRO opened at $33.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,133.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $505,120.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,033.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $2,045,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,133.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,397 shares of company stock worth $12,997,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

