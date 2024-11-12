HC Wainwright Increases AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $37.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.59, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 58.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 202.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

