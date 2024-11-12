Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSGE

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

MSGE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,798. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $44.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,306.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 913.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.