GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 385.1% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,702,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 in the last 90 days. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.01.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.