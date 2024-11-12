GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,669. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,343.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $443,049.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,669. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.