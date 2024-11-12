GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 84,382 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,382 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 327,518 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $996.81 million, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

