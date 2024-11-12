GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 10,948 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Kemper makes up about 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

