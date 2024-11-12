GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 367.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,592 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

