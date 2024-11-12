GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.