GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4 Million Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $27.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Star Bulk Carriers Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
