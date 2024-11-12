GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.49. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.18 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.06.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

