GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 244,901 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244,901 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ADTRAN Stock Up 1.1 %

ADTN opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

