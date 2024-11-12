Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $234.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.52. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Globant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Globant by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Globant by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

