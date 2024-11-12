Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

