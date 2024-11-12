George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$253.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of George Weston to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.50.

Get George Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WN

George Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE WN traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$231.42. 69,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$208.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$155.00 and a 52-week high of C$236.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $170,948 and sold 54,265 shares valued at $12,210,568. Corporate insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.