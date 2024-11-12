FY2026 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Cut by William Blair

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermon Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

THR opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,415,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $20,254,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 358.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 169.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.