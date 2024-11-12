Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 325,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 516,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Funko news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,528.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,705 shares of company stock worth $414,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $6,996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Funko by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 619,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

