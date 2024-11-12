Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

