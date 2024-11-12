Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 483.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,221 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,470,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 847,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 256.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter.

FLBL stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1632 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

