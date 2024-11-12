First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $308,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $918.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $81.55 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.99.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

