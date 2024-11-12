First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.76 and last traded at $65.65, with a volume of 5766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

