First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTDS stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

