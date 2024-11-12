First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.