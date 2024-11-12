First National Trust Co Sells 48,802 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,802 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in F.N.B. by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,016 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.95. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

View Our Latest Report on FNB

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.