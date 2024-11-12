First National Trust Co Sells 167,968 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $115,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.91 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

