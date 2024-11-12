First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $110.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 883,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,256. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

