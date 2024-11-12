First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $924,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,572,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 824,947 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.