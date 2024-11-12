First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

