First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,764 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 546.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 346,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,597. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

