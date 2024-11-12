First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FAUG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 16,505 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

