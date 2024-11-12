Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 127724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $433.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,477 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,900,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 159.3% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

