Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $845,670.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $845,670.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,261 shares of company stock worth $13,874,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.74. 239,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,007. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

