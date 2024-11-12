Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wedbush

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group stock opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $8,361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.