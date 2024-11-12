Evolent Health’s (EVH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 631,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,098,000 after buying an additional 1,308,376 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after buying an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 406,837 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

