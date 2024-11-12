Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.