Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 12th (ABNB, ALXO, AMGN, ARMP, AVDL, AXSM, BLNK, CANF, CGON, CMG)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 12th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Phillip Securities. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $950.00 price target on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$49.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.