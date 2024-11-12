Entropy Technologies LP Takes $6.70 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Danaher accounts for about 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DHR opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $193.75 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

