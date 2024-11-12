Entropy Technologies LP Sells 14,846 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $264.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.79. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

