Entropy Technologies LP Raises Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Macquarie increased their price target on AppLovin from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,306 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $6,052,735.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,092,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,418,853.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,172 shares of company stock valued at $40,723,512. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $286.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.05. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $292.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

