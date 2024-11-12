Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $30.56. Endava shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 313,820 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Endava

Endava Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. Analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.5% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 8.7% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 245,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 311,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

