Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.92 and last traded at $160.68, with a volume of 387881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.2 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,282. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $7,172,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

