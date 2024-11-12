Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.92 and last traded at $160.68, with a volume of 387881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.2 %

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,926.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,282 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 348,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.