eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.43. 3,432,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,720. eBay has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $71,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

