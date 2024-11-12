Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $373.49 and last traded at $371.18, with a volume of 230147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,745 shares of company stock worth $39,278,367 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 92.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $1,750,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

