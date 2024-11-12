Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $30.88. 235,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,484,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

DYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $836,769.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,698.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 23,671 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $836,769.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,698.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,975 shares of company stock worth $5,693,789 in the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after buying an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

