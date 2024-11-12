DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 32385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $805.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a current ratio of 18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

